Work on Muttukadu floating restaurant nearing completion: Minister

Published - June 12, 2024 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran on Wednesday said that construction of the floating restaurant at Muttukadu backwaters was nearing completion. 

Addressing officials including Tourism Secretary R. Manivasan and Commissioner Tourism C. Samayamoorthy at a review meeting, he said that the restaurant, which was being constructed under private-public partnership, would be able to accomodate 100 persons at a time. 

The boat, being built at a cost of ₹5 crore, will have an air-conditioned main deck with a stage, green rooms, a large 83 inch smart TV, DJ area, sound system and be suitable for parties, conferences, small weddings and functions like haldi. 

He also said that the number of tourists to the State was increasing year on year. In 2021, the number of foreign visitors was 57,622, in 2023 it was 11,74,899 and this year from January to April it was 4,97,437. As far as domestic tourists is concerned, in 2021, the number of visitors was 11,53,36,719, in 2023 it was 28,60,11,515 and this year from January to April it was 10,14,94,849.

