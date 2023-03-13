Work on multi-modal logstic park at Mappedu likelky to begin in June

March 13, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The construction of Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) coming up at Mappedu near Chennai will begin by June.

The MMLP, which will be built on 184.27 acres of land in Tiruvallur district will come up at an estimated cost of ₹1,424 crore and the contract for this work was given to Reliance Industries Ltd. in November last year. This project is part of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan whose objective is to offer smooth intermodal freight movement and will have a host of facilities like warehouses, cold storage, customs facilities, cargo terminals and truck terminals.

According to officials of the Chennai Port Trust, they visited the project site last month and expect the work to begin in full swing in three months. “The project will be developed in three phases and phase I will be finished in two years. While the phase II will take close to 10 years for completion, phase III will take 15 years from the appointed date,” an official said.

Clearance given

He said the Southern Railway had given clearance for having a railway corridor plan from the closest railway line near Kadambattur station to the facility.

Various commodities, including textile, apparel, grain, electronics, consumer goods and automobiles and automobile components may be handled at the MMLP, according NHAI. Over a period of 45 years, this facility would be able to cater to a cargo volume of 7.17 million tonnes.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways stated in a release issued last year that the MMLP is situated at 52 km from Chennai Port, 87 km from Kattupalli Port and 80 km from Ennore Port and will be a “focal point of logistics in the southern region”.

