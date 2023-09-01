Work on Khader Nawaz Khan Road pedestrian plaza launched

September 01, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru on Friday launched the construction of a pedestrian plaza at Khader Nawaz Khan Road at Nungambakkam.

Mr. Nehru said the modern pedestrian plaza along a 650-metre stretch of the road would be completed in 18 months. “Once the project is completed, Khader Nawaz Khan Road is expected to be one of the pedestrian priority destinations in the city,” said an official.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed to revitalise and reclaim the street as a public destination for all. A vibrant public space with landscaping, seating areas, designated vending zones for arts, crafts, and street food would be developed along the stretch, said the official.

The stretch would have play areas for children. “The street will be provided with artistic lighting, signage and branding giving it a unique identity. At present, the road is a premier shopping destination with several cafes and restaurants. However, the land use of the stretch makes it rather exclusive and very car-centric,” said another official.

Ahead of the launch of the project, the Corporation studied the streetscape dominated by haphazard parking leaving little space for the public. “The pedestrian infrastructure is poor and there are no public amenities. All underground utilities such as sewage, water supply, storm-water drains, power supply and optic fibre cables are proposed to be provided underground at the plaza with regular inspection chambers for their easy operation and maintenance,” said the official.

The estimate for the project is ₹19.81 crore with funding from the State Infrastructure and Amenities Fund and GCC Capital Fund. The salient features of the project include fully pedestrian street, cobblestone carriageway, a barrier-free pavement, rider water and rider sewer lines, dedicated duct for electricity lines, optic fibre cable and gas pipeline, a new storm-water drain, architectural lighting, seats, planters and lighting bollards.

The junctions of the stretch will be improved for traffic flow. The benefits of the project include safe pedestrian movement, improved road safety, proper parking management, organised vending activities and public space for all age groups, said the officials.