Work on Integrated Chennai Parking Project begins

Private parking lots to play a key role, says Corpn. official

Preliminary work on Integrated Chennai Parking Project has started with Greater Chennai Corporation hiring a consultant to study all aspects of parking in the city.

The consultant is expected to submit a report on locations that are congested in the city after assessing the chaotic conditions at busy intersections and commercial areas. Private parking lots developed by land owners are expected to be operated in various congested areas of the city as part of the project.

“Any private land owner will be permitted to develop a parking lot and collect parking charges. The private parking lots will be linked with the Integrated Chennai Parking Project,” said an official.

A meeting of officials will be held in a few days to discuss various aspects of the project which is different from other initiatives taken in the past. Last year, the government proposed to develop parking lots for two lakh cars and two lakh two-wheelers in the city.

“All the earlier projects initiated to promote parking in the city will be integrated with the new project. New proposals will also be included,” said an official. For instance, the parking management system launched by the Greater Chennai Corporation will be integrated with the new project after its launch.

After relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown, parking management system has resumed operations in areas such as T. Nagar and Anna Nagar. “The parking management system on Thyagaraya Road and Second Avenue Anna Nagar has started operations. More areas will be included in the system shortly,” said an official.

At least 12,000 vehicles are expected to get parking spaces in the parking management system. At least 91 locations managed by TEXCO will also be integrated with the new system. “Most of the congested roads will get underground parking lots. Some parks may be used for development of underground parking lots without affecting the greenery. We are exploring technology available for such projects,” said another official.