Work on increasing storage capacity of Retteri lake likely to begin in August

July 18, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

As part of its efforts to augment drinking water supply to tackle Chennai’s growing needs, the Water Resources Department (WRD) will begin a project to increase the storage capacity of Retteri lake in August.

Water was drawn from the lake, which is spread over 400 acres, during 2019 drought. The department is now taking forward its ₹43.19-crore proposal to deepen, desilt the lake and turn it into a reliable source of drinking water. Tender will be finalised by this month end and work is set to begin early next month. This would be on the lines of development of Porur lake.

The department had taken up an eco-restoration initiative, which included building the pavement along the lake, in 2017. The lake is the last in the chain of waterbodies in the city’s western areas before the excess water joins Red Hills surplus course.

Officials said about 7 lakh cubic metres of silt would be removed from the lake. Its storage capacity would be increased from 32 million cubic feet to a minimum of 45.13 mcft. “We are planning to build a compound for 3 km from Retteri junction covering areas like Vinayagapuram and Arignar Anna Nagar and Madhavaram to prevent dumping of garbage. The portion of the waterbody spread on either side of the G.N.T. Road will be fenced,” said an official.

Moreover, plans are afoot to construct an additional regulator for better management of surplus water during floods. The restoration of the lake would be comprehensive, aimed at mitigating inundation with reconstruction of Thanikachalam Nagar drain in Madhavaram and the long-pending acquisition of land for building surplus course from Retteri lake to Red Hills reservoir.

Repair of pathway

The department would repair the damaged portions of the pathway for 200-300 metres along the Inner Ring Road and fence the 2-km portion. After removing the silt from the lakebed, the department plans to form three islands to allow birds to nest, the officials said.

The first phase of the project would be completed in 18 months. Landscaping and recreational amenities would be taken up in the second phase.

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has built a plant at Kolathur with a capacity to treat 10 million litres of water daily from Retteri. However, sewage pollution through the supply channel from places such as Vinayagapuram and the threat of encroachments remain to be addressed.

