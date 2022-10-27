Work on Gummidipoondi new industrial park road progressing well

ADVERTISEMENT

Work to form a 4.1-km-long road to the new industrial park at Manallur in Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district is expected to be completed by July next. The park, being promoted by SIPCOT, aims at providing space for sustainable development of synthetic organic chemicals and integrated paint industries.

Sources in the Highways department, which is constructing the road, said that at present grubbing was being done along the alignment of the four-lane road. This approach road would provide connectivity from the Kavarapettai-Sathyavedu Road to the Gummidipoondi-Madharpakkam Road.

A total of ₹54.41 crore had been deposited with the department for the road project. Around 300 metres of land would have to be purchased for the road and since the property belongs to a private party, negotiations had to be held for the same, the source added.

The proposed industrial park would be a first of its kind for the State where the activities of synthetic organic chemical processing industries would be regulated for effective resources and residue management.

It is being envisaged on 286.065 hectares of land to have the least pollution footprint with several strategies being chalked out for residue management.

M. Krishnan, a resident of Janapanchatram, said they were happy about the industrial park. However, the government should ensure that the industries did not pollute. The road should be properly lit.