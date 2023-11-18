HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Work on foot overbridge at Nelson Manickam Road junction on Poonamallee High Road to begin soon

The facility, which will cost ₹14.35 crore to construct, will have escalators and lifts on either side

November 18, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan
On average, around 1,300 pedestrians cross the six-lane road in an hour during rush hour. Photo: File

On average, around 1,300 pedestrians cross the six-lane road in an hour during rush hour. Photo: File | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The Highways Department will soon commence the construction of a foot overbridge (FOB) near the Nelson Manickam Road junction on Poonamallee High Road. The facility, which will help hundreds of people cross the extremely busy road, will have escalators and lifts on either side, Highways Department sources said.

“We expect work to commence by the end of December end or start of January after the monsoon and end in a year. The FOB will help reduce accidents at the spot, since it will help pedestrians cross safely. It will make travel faster on the stretch since motorists will not have to stop for pedestrians to cross,” added the source.

On average, around 1,300 pedestrians cross the six-lane road in an hour during rush hour. The highest peak hour passenger car unit witnessed on the stretch is over 22,800, and over 1.25 lakh vehicles use the road on a daily basis. No land acquisition will be necessary for the FOB, which will cost ₹14.35 crore to construct. Tenders have already been floated.

Long overdue facility

The facility was announced by the government in 2022 since there was a long-pending demand for a pedestrian walkway at the spot. Traffic pours in from several sides at the spot, including the flyover from Anna Nagar. There is also a free left turn to Nelson Manickam Road, making crossing very difficult, a traffic expert said.

Sekar, a resident of Aminjikarai, said since the area was very a busy one, with hundreds of commercial establishments, an FOB was very necessary. A subway or an FOB will also help near Aminjikarai market, where pedestrians move around in large numbers, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.