Work on ECR-OMR link road to commence by February

Work to form a six-lane road connecting the Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road with the East Coast Road (ECR) is likely to commence by February 2021. The project will help divert some traffic from Rajiv Gandhi Salai, popularly known as Old Mahabalipuram Road.
In the first phase, the Highways Department will construct a 750 m-long stretch that will take off from OMR and end near Canal Bank Road, running along the Buckingham Canal that is parallel to both the OMR and the ECR.
The Canal Bank Road would be widened into two lanes and connectivity would be provided to the existing bridges across the canal. Land acquisition for the first phase had been completed, the official explained.
Tenders had already been floated for the ₹15 crore work.
The total cost of the project would be ₹204 crore, of which land acquisition alone amounts to ₹189 crore. The department has written to the Public Works Department requesting it to remove encroachments along the canal. The design for the 1.5 km-long-road is being presently finalised.
K. Natarajan, a resident of Kandanchavadi, said the link project was a welcome move. “There is no proper link between the two roads between Thiruvanmiyur and Sholinganallur junction. A six-lane road will really help, especially in case of traffic jams on the OMR. More such roads should be created to help in cases of emergency,” he said.
