Work on Devi Karumariamman Temple kumbabhishekam begins

The Thiruverkadu temple Idols kept in balalayam

The balalayam for idols of the Devi Karumariamman temple in Thiruverkadu, which is the first step in conducting the kumbabhishekam, was held a few days ago.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu said the work, including renovation of Maha mandapam, ardha mandapam, prakara mandapam, mukha mandapam, tonsure hall, annadhanam hall and temple tank would be taken up at a cost of ₹18 crore.

The last time that the kumbabhishekam was held for this temple was in 2006. The work will take two years to be completed.