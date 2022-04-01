Work on construction of steps to Tiruttani hill shrine launched

Sekarbabu lays the foundation stone for a flight of 56 steps

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu laying the foundation stone for the construction of steps to the Tiruttani hill shrine on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for constructing 56 steps leading to the hill shrine of Sri Subramanyaswami in Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district.

The main pathway to the temple remains incomplete despite the 122-foot-tall Rajagopuram being completed in 2017. Devotees entering from the eastern side are forced to take the steps on a pathway set aside for emergency purposes.

Mr. Sekarbabu said the ₹92-lakh work to fill the mountainous pathway and lay granite stones would be completed in a few months. “It is unfortunate that those who want to climb up via the steps have to do so through the other side. Devotees come here wanting to climb the 365 steps, denoting the number of days in a year. Earlier, the practice was to climb up the steps after taking a dip in the Saravana Poigai tank, reach the temple through the Ratha Veedhi and then join the queues. However, this was not possible now since the steps were missing. Soon devotees will be able to use the steps and climb up via the elevated Rajagopuram,” he said.

Mr. Sekarbabu said that a guest house near the temple would be renovated. A mandapam where devotees rest on the way up the hill was being renovated at a cost of ₹5.65 lakh.

HR&CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and District Collector Alby John and Tiruttani temple Joint Commissioner Paranjothi were present.

The temple, one of the Arupadai Veedu shrines that are considered important for Lord Muruga, attracts around 5,000 devotees on ordinary days, 20,000 on Krithikai days and over 4 lakh on Aadi Krithikai. Vehicles are allowed via the ghat road and parking space has been allocated for 10 buses, 20 vans and around 200 cars at a given point of time.

It is a popular venue for weddings and on certain days up to 30 couples tie the knot.