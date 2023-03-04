ADVERTISEMENT

Work on construction of new storm-water drains in south Chennai to begin next week

March 04, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The new storm-water drain projects have been proposed in three zones of Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur; the project expected to mitigate the problem of flooding in Kannagi Nagar

The Hindu Bureau

The disposal point at Pallikaranai Marshland will be covered under the new project of storm-water drains being taken up by the Greater Chennai Corporation. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start storm-water drain construction work in major flood-prone areas of south Chennai next week. German development bank, KfW, is funding the project.

Low-lying areas such as Madipakkkam, Puzhuthivakkam, Pallikaranai, Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur will get new drains in two years. The Corporation will give priority to build storm-water drains in areas that were severely inundated during the monsoon in the past. However, work near the Buckingham Canal is expected to be delayed as CRZ clearance was awaited, the officials said.

During monsoon, the Corporation prevented major flooding in the city. After the successful management of the 2022 monsoon, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assured the residents that more projects would be implemented to prevent water stagnation in future.

The new storm-water drain projects have been proposed in three zones of Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur. The projects will mitigate the problem of flooding in Kannagi Nagar where a large number of houses had come up for people who had been relocated, a senior official said.

Work near the disposal points at Veerangal Odai, Pallikaranai Marshland and Okkiyam Maduvu will be included in the projects. Cut and cover drains have been proposed in the next phase along the stretches such as Nookampalayam Main Road. Various agencies have proposed cut and cover drains to mitigate flooding in the added areas of the city, he added.

