HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Work on construction of new storm-water drains in south Chennai to begin next week

The new storm-water drain projects have been proposed in three zones of Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur; the project expected to mitigate the problem of flooding in Kannagi Nagar

March 04, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The disposal point at Pallikaranai Marshland will be covered under the new project of storm-water drains being taken up by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The disposal point at Pallikaranai Marshland will be covered under the new project of storm-water drains being taken up by the Greater Chennai Corporation. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start storm-water drain construction work in major flood-prone areas of south Chennai next week. German development bank, KfW, is funding the project.

Low-lying areas such as Madipakkkam, Puzhuthivakkam, Pallikaranai, Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur will get new drains in two years. The Corporation will give priority to build storm-water drains in areas that were severely inundated during the monsoon in the past. However, work near the Buckingham Canal is expected to be delayed as CRZ clearance was awaited, the officials said.

During monsoon, the Corporation prevented major flooding in the city. After the successful management of the 2022 monsoon, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assured the residents that more projects would be implemented to prevent water stagnation in future.

The new storm-water drain projects have been proposed in three zones of Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur. The projects will mitigate the problem of flooding in Kannagi Nagar where a large number of houses had come up for people who had been relocated, a senior official said.

Work near the disposal points at Veerangal Odai, Pallikaranai Marshland and Okkiyam Maduvu will be included in the projects. Cut and cover drains have been proposed in the next phase along the stretches such as Nookampalayam Main Road. Various agencies have proposed cut and cover drains to mitigate flooding in the added areas of the city, he added.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / rains / flood

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.