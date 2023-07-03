Work on civic infrastructure launched in Mudichur with MLA’s discretionary fund

July 03, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

After several years, Mudichur Village Panchayat is set to see civic infrastructure development with the funds of ₹1 crore provided from the MLA Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS).

The village panchayat, which comes under the Tambaram Assembly Constituency, has been provided funds by Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja, who launched it at a function on Monday.

Officials said a compound wall had been proposed to be built to protect the OSR land at Habibullah Nagar at a cost of ₹44.50 lakh and a cement road to be laid at a cost of ₹27 lakh in Nehru Colony Main Road coming under Lakshmi Nagar. To prevent water stagnation during the rainy season in Komiamman Nagar Extension and Mahalakshmi Street, storm-water drain network would be built at a cost of ₹26.25 lakh.

P. Damodaran, office-bearer of the Federation of Mudichur Residents’ Welfare Association, said the drain to be linked to the one along the Mudichur Main Road was expected to prevent flooding of the Mahalakshmi Street.

At the function, the residents and elected members of the village panchayat complained to the MLA about the shortage of workers affecting the conservancy operation and wanted the contract with the private operator to be terminated.

Sathya Chandran, a ward member of the Mudichur Village Panchayat, wanted the MLA to take steps to merge the village panchayat with the Tambaram Corporation.