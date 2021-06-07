Work on Chennai Metro phase II project may start soon

Poonamallee-Porur stretch will be first to be opened after construction is complete in four years.

After years of planning, the Chennai Metro phase II project may finally start next week between Poonamallee and Porur, and the stretch will be the first to be opened after four years.

According to the officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they awarded the ₹1,147 crore contract to the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and KEC International Limited (KEC) joint venture last month to build the stretch, which covers a distance of 7.9 km. They had barricaded some stretches of the road before starting work, officials said.

It will be built entirely as an elevated stretch with Chennai Bypass Crossing, Ramachandra Hospital, Iyyapanthangal Bus Depot, Katupakkam, Kumanan Chavadi, Karayan Chavadi, Mullai Thottam, Poonamallee Bus Terminus and Poonamallee Bypass as the stations on the route.

“We will do a small pooja next week and then start with test piling work. Piling is the first work in the elevated stretch and once this begins, the pier work will follow. Piling work may take up to a year or longer,” an official said.

There are also issues, like traffic regulations and utility cables, which have to be resolved before starting full-fledged construction.

Four-year plan

While the construction of the stretch may take about three years, integration of signalling and telecommunications systems will take a few more months. The plan was to open it in four years after trials and testing, officials said.

Meanwhile, CMRL has awarded a contract to Larsen & Toubro for the 7.9 km stretch linking Porur to Power House.

Officials said the ground work for this stretch too could start this month.

Since both these stretches are elevated, Chennai Metro had planned to start work here first so that it can be completed quickly.