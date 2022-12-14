Work on CEmONC centre launched at Saidapet government hospital

December 14, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) centre will come up at the Government Peripheral Hospital, Saidapet, which is more than 100 years old.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian laid the foundation stone for the centre being established at a cost of ₹10 crore, according to a press release.

Launching a number of facilities at the hospital, the Minister said the hospital was started in 1907. Residents in and around Saidapet and several suburbs such as Pallikaranai, Medavakkam and Puzhuthivakkam benefitted from the facility. Various facilities at the hospital had been upgraded in the last one-and-a-half years, he said.

The government had announced in the State Assembly that a CEmONC centre would be established at the hospital. The centre will have various facilities, including newborn units, operation theatres and pharmacy and laboratory.

With the hospital receiving 1,500 outpatients a day, he said their long-pending demand for drinking water facility had been addressed and a facility to provide purified water was set up at a cost of ₹10 lakh. In addition, a dentistry unit had been started at the hospital. A dental surgeon and dental assistant surgeon were posted for the unit, he said.

Vacancies to be filled

He added there were 477 dental units in primary health centres (PHC), upgraded PHCs and taluk hospitals in the State. Each unit was functioning with a dentist and an assistant. There were 92 vacancies of dentists and 80 assistants in these units. The process to fill these vacancies through the District Health Societies was on. Similarly, steps were being taken to fill vacancies in 29 new dental units coming up in upgraded PHCs.

The Minister said that steps were being taken to establish a multi speciality building at Saidapet hospital at a cost of ₹42 crore, the release said.