Work on a new reservoir at Orathur set to begin soon

A 25-km pipeline is proposed to be laid from Orathur to supply water to Chembarambakkam treatment plant. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The long-pending work to form a reservoir across Orathur, a tributary of the Adyar, may be expedited in a couple of weeks as the process for land transfer is set to begin.

The ₹56-crore project, aimed at creating a new waterbody by linking Orathur and Arambakkam tanks near Padappai to conserve fresh water, is expected to reduce floods in the downstream portions of the Adyar. Although work on the project was started two years ago, it faced obstacles, including the lockdown and delay in land transfer.

Water Resources Department officials said a directive from the Revenue department is awaited for the transfer of 38 hectares to landowners in the nearby places. This was in exchange for land acquired for the forming of the new reservoir instead of paying compensation. “We have completed nearly 70% of the work so far. Once the land is acquired, work will be completed in the remaining 420-metre portion of the connecting bund between the tanks,” said an official.

Spread over 1,217 acres of land, the new waterbody would store about 500 million cubic feet of water just like Thervoy Kandigai Kannankottai reservoir in Tiruvallur district. The construction of an intra basin transfer canal to supply surplus water to other waterbodies in Padappai and Manimangalam has been completed. A minimum of 150 mcft of excess water is expected to be conserved under this scheme.

The waterbody irrigates 181 hectares of land. “We plan to start work next week to strengthen the existing bund with earth brought from Manimangalam tank. The height of the connecting bund too would be raised following the demand of farmers and residents,” said an official.

The new reservoir would have a capacity to store at least 50-60% of floodwater from 10 tanks in the upstream. It would help prevent flash floods in the downstream portions of the Adyar.

There is a plan to lay a 25-km pipeline to supply water to Chembarambakkam treatment plant. The entire project is expected to be completed by March next year, the officials added.