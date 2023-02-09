Work on 99 Chennai Corporation health and wellness centres completed

February 09, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed work on 99 health and wellness centres in various parts of the city.

Hiring of doctors for the health and wellness centres is expected to begin shortly. The Health Ministry has given the go ahead for hiring doctors for 140 health and wellness centres in Chennai, the officials said.

“Right now, 99 health and wellness centres have been completed and work is in progress in 51 health and wellness centres in various wards of the Corporation,” said an official. Of the 200 wards, the centres in at least 140 were expected to be ready by March. “At the remaining places, there are some wards where sites may not be available. The Corporation is planning to finalise the locations shortly,” said the official.

The officials said they were concentrating on 140 wards where the doctors’ posts had been sanctioned by the Health and Family Welfare Department. A few days ago, guidelines were given for hiring doctors on a temporary basis.