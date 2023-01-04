Work on ₹866-crore underground drainage project picks up pace

January 04, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is executing the underground drainage work in various added areas and left out streets at a cost of ₹866.34 crore.

Besides Chinnasekkadu, work is in progress to provide underground drainage network in other areas such as CPCL Nagar, Chinnamathur Salai and Thiruvengadam Street in Manali zone. This would benefit a population of about 30,800.

Bids had been called for the long-pending ₹18.50-crore project to give 2,100 sewer connections to areas such as Madhanankuppam, Oragadam, Kallikuppam and Venkatapuram in Ambattur zone. A population of about 32,500 in these localities would benefit from the scheme, said a press release.

In Valasaravakkam zone, work is on in full swing in areas such as Karambakkam, Ramapuram and Nerkundram as part of a ₹267.07-crore project.

Some of the other areas where the CMWSSB is implementing the project include Manapakkam and Mugalivakkam in Alandur zone and Madipakkam and Pallikaranai in Perungudi zone. Nearly 59,446 sewer connections would be provided once the schemes are completed within the project period and it would cover a population of nearly six lakh people, the release said.

