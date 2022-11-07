Work on 6-lane rail over bridge at Ambattur to begin soon: Minister

Govt. has granted ₹13.50 crore for acquiring 1,150 sq.mt of land, says E.V. Velu

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 07, 2022 22:14 IST

Highways Minister E.V. Velu during the inspection of the site at Ambattur where ROB will come up. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Work to construct a six-lane wide rail over bridge (ROB) at Ambattur to replace an existing ROB at level gate 64A will begin this year, Highways Minister E.V. Velu said here on Monday. 

Addressing presspersons after inspecting the site on the Chennai-Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road also known as Chennai- Tiruttani-Renigunta Road, he said that the project had been announced in 2013 but could not be taken up. It had been included in this year’s railway work programme. 

Mr. Velu said the State government had granted ₹13.50 crore for acquiring 1,150 sq.mt of land. Once the general area drawing (GAD) for the ROB was approved by the railways and land acquisition was completed, administrative sanction would be obtained and tenders called for the work.

Since the construction would be over the railway tracks, the work would be carried out by the Southern Railways. The new bridge would come up on the right side of the existing structure. 

As the CTH road is six-lanes wide in most places, it is necessary that the bridge is also as wide. Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said that the spot was known for accidents since it was located at a curve and was narrow. Better lighting too was needed, he added. Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel and Highways Chief Engineer (C&M) R. Chandrasekhar and Chief Engineer (Metro wing) K. Sekar were also present during the inspection. 

