HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Work on 17.5-km stretch of Chennai - Tirupati highway likely to be completed by September 2024

This stretch connects Thiruninravur and Tiruvallur and includes construction of three major bridges across waterbodies, six minor bridges and 13 underpasses, all with six provision for lane road

May 11, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

 

Work on building a 17.5-km stretch of the Chennai-Tirupati Highway (NH 205) from Tiruvallur to Thiruninravur is progressing well with the project expected to be completed by September 2024.  This road is part of the new bypass to Tiruvallur and a fresh formation running to Thiruninravur. The existing highway from Tiruvallur to Thiruninravur would not be disturbed and will be maintained by the State government.

Sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the ₹304-crore work being executed under the engineering-procurement- construction mode involves building three major bridges across waterbodies, six minor bridges and 13 underpasses, all with six lanes. The length of the highway is 124 km of which 107 km was relaid recently.

The work on this stretch began in September 2022 and the stretch will have a 14.1-km long service road. The road will be four lanes wide with a provision to extend it up to 8 lanes with a four-metre wide median. Lighting and storm-water drains too would be provided for the road that carries around 15,000 vehicles a day.

Tiruvallur District Collector Alby John Varghese recently inspected the widening work and urged officials to expedite the construction. He interacted with workers at the construction sites and sought to know if they were satisfied with the facilities provided by the contractor.  

Pattabhiram resident T. Sadagopan said the project was an important one for residents of the western suburbs. “It provides connectivity to the nearby towns and to various religious centres. This would help in the development of the district. If the road is widened, traffic will definitely increase,” he said. 

Related Topics

Chennai / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.