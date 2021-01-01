Work like the RSS, Ramadoss tells cadres

CHENNAI; TAMILNADU 15/03/2019 ; Dr S Ramadoss released Pmk election manifesto 2019 release on Friday Photo: M_PRABHU

CHENNAI

01 January 2021 01:11 IST

PMK leader wonders whether his vision of seeing a change will remain a dream

While the ruling AIADMK has said its alliance formed for the 2019 Lok Sabha election is still intact, S. Ramadoss, founder of the PMK, a key ally, on Thursday wondered whether his vision of seeing a political change in Tamil Nadu will remain just a dream.

A special general body meeting of the PMK on Thursday vested full powers with him to decide on electoral alliances and strategies for the 2021 Assembly election.

Dr. Ramadoss, addressing the attendees virtually, told the cadres to work like the RSS to strengthen the party.

Advertising

Advertising

He expressed disappointment over the party not being able to establish itself well and the dream of the party forming a government — with his son Anbumani Ramadoss as Chief Minister — not being realised.

“We have faced six Assembly elections and nine parliamentary elections. We neither have representation in the Assembly nor a people-elected representative in Parliament now,” Dr. Ramadoss said. He said the cadres did not do enough fieldwork and that was the reason for the party’s present position.

Dr. Ramadoss frequently referred to the functioning of the RSS and how they ensured victory for the BJP by reaching out to every nook and corner during elections. “The RSS also studies the weak points in certain constituencies and fixes it. They also highlight the policies of the government,through door-to-door campaign. Now they are trying to make a difference in West Bengal,” he said.

He asked what was the point in running the party if it could not win more seats.

“We have 30 different units in the party. Even with such a structure we have not reached out to the masses. Don’t ask about whom our alliance is with, think of what you can do to strengthen the party,” he said.

A resolution passed at the meeting sought immediate implementation of 20% reservation for the Vanniyars in education and jobs.

The other demands of the party included 80% jobs for locals in government and private jobs, release of funds by Centre for cyclone relief, amicable resolution to current farmers protest, dropping the Salem expressway project, ban on online lending and complete prohibition.