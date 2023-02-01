ADVERTISEMENT

Work-life programme for Chennai’s women police personnel: second phase launched

February 01, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 2,715 women police personnel will participate in the programme which focuses on self-motivation, managing relationships, facing work challenges and other skills

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal (fourth from left) launched the second phase of the programme on Tuesday. The first phase of the programme was launched in September 2021. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai City Police on Tuesday launched the second phase of a work-life programme, which consists of counselling sessions, for women police personnel on Tuesday. A total of 2,715 women police personnel are to participate in the programme in this phase.

Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal first launched a three-day programme for women police personnel, from the rank of constable to inspector, on September 24, 2021. All women police personnel undergo a three-day counselling session in batches, and also attend a seminar and a family get-together.

The women police personnel are being counselled in enhancing self-image, self-motivation, happiness, positive emotions and also being trained in managing relationships with ease, facing work challenges and time management. Yoga sessions are also included. As part of the programme, medical examinations are also conducted.

The programme was later named ‘Anandam’ and 2,216 personnel have so far participated.   

