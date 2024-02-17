Work is on in full swing to restore Rajaji Hall, an iconic landmark in the city

February 17, 2024 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - CHENNAI

After nearly three decades, Rajaji Hall, one of the iconic landmarks in the city, is getting a major overhaul. The Public Works Department has started work to repair dilapidated portions of the heritage structure and restore its antiquity.

The Building Centre and Conservation Division, PWD, is carrying out the restoration project in Omandurar Government Estate at a cost of ₹17 crore. The department is now carrying out work to remove the damaged lime plastering work in the interior walls and also check the structure’s stability. The debris in the basement was also cleared.

According to the department, the structure was built in 1802-1803 by John Goldingham as a memorial hall at a cost of ₹2.22 lakh then to commemorate British victory over Tipu Sultan. With its majestic pillars and tall flight of stairs, the stately rectangular structure has witnessed several historical events.

The building was also a venue for placing mortal remains of renowned leaders for public view before they were laid to rest. The historic structure was constructed in the style of a Greek temple with Corinthian and Ionic columns and it had served as a banquet hall attached to the Governor’s residence, then.

The hall was remodelled during 1875-1895. The structure is known to be a pioneer in British buildings constructed across the world, including in New York and South Africa.

Officials said the building, spread over 42,916 sq.ft., with two floors, had faced much decay due to ageing. About 10% of the work has been completed so far. Lime mortar is being sourced from Pollachi and Tirunelveli for the wall plastering work and about 30 skilled masons are involved in repairing the walls.

“We also have to redo Madras Terrace and Mangalore tiled roof, which is leaky, remove vegetation and fix wooden planks to restore the antiquity of the heritage building. We may have to face challenging tasks during the course of restoration,” said an official. The ground floor that has sunk below the road level by up to two feet, leading to water seepage would also have to be raised.

The department would also repair the Athangudi floor and paint the exterior to match the original heritage look of the architectural marvel. Officials noted that the building, which was renamed Rajaji Hall in 1948, has been the venue of several conferences, public meetings and film shootings. The project would be completed by next year.

