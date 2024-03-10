ADVERTISEMENT

Work is in progress to rejuvenate Sekkadu lake in Avadi

March 10, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Comprehensive measures have been taken to reduce flooding risks in areas around Sekkadu lake in Avadi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The long-standing challenge of tackling floods in areas around Sekkadu lake in Avadi may soon have a solution as work is in progress to rejuvenate the waterbody.

In a bid to alleviate the disastrous impact of floods in residential localities, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has started work, as part of the flood mitigation measures, to restore the waterbody at a cost of ₹5 crore.

Every year, areas around Sekkadu lake remain marooned under water for several days during the northeast monsoon as the waterbody overflows. Spread over nearly 135 hectares, Sekkadu lake is one in the chain of waterbodies, including Vilinjiyambakkam lake, draining into Cooum river.

Officials of the WRD noted that a flood regulator would be constructed to regulate the flow of water from Sekkadu lake during monsoon. The lake received floodwater from its own catchment area. There are also plans to reduce storage in the lake ahead of the monsoon to allow a heavy inflow.

The lake already has two sluices and a weir for the outflow of surplus water. The WRD would construct a concrete channel for about 100 metre to drain excess water from the lake into Cooum river. The channel, which would have a carrying capacity of about 400 cubic feet per second (cusecs), would help prevent excess water from flooding the low-level areas, officials said.

Work is also being carried out to strengthen the bund for a length of 1,800 metre. The project is expected to be completed by October this year.

