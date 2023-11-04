Work in progress to improve Retteri lake as a drinking water source

November 04, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work is in progress to improve Retteri lake, one among the chain of major waterbodies in western parts of the city, as a drinking water source.

Spread over 400 acre, the waterbody is a major source of groundwater recharge for the neighbourhood. It may be recalled that the Water Resources Department had started ₹43.19-crore project in August this year to turn the waterbody into a reliable water source to tackle the needs of the ever-expanding city. This follows an announcement made in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly earlier this year.

Officials of the WRD noted that the work to provide regulator in the waterbody has been completed to regulate flow of surplus water into Red Hills reservoir surplus course. A compound wall is being constructed for a distance of one km on the lake’s portion spread on either side of the GNT Road. The compound wall to be built on the lines of that along the Cooum river would prevent dumping of garbage.

The department will also desilt and deepen the lakebed by a minimum of three feet. Citing complaints on the water quality and high total dissolved solids level, officials said the desilting exercise would help store freshwater of better quality. Nearly 6-7 lakh cubic metre of silt is estimated to be removed from the lakebed.

Once the exercise is completed, the lake would have an improved storage capacity of 45.13 million cubic feet, which is nearly 13 mcft more than its existing water holding capacity. The silt cleared from the waterbody would be used to form foreshore bund covering a distance of three km from Retteri junction. Moreover, three artificial islands with plantations would be created in the lake that would serve as bird nesting sites, officials said. There are plans to repair damaged portions of the walkway on the bund.

However, the restoration work would not be complete without plugging sewage outfalls and clearing of encroachments in Madhavaram. Chennai Metrowater already has infrastructure in place to draw 10 million litres of water a day to be treated and supplied to the city. The department has plans to remove about 20 encroached structures in Madhavaram next week.

