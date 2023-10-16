Work is in progress to demarcate boundary of Buckingham canal in various portions of Chennai

October 16, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work is in progress to demarcate boundary of various stretches of Buckingham canal in the city as a preliminary measure for comprehensive restoration of the canal and sustainable flood management.

The 47.5-km long Buckingham canal would be improved to carry additional flow of floodwater in the first phase. The Water Resources Department has so far completed 40% of the work to demarcate the canal’s boundary, particularly in the northern and southern portions up to Marakkanam. Officials of the WRD noted that boundary stones would be erected as part of the work. The department had also carried out Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey of the canal to help monitor the changes in land use.

However, the department is facing challenges in marking boundaries in central portions of the canal due to stiff resistance from residents.

The waterway, which was originally 25 m wide in various stretches, has been reduced to 10 m due to railway stations. In the first phase, the Buckingham canal would be developed as a functional flood carrier by removing heavy sedimentation and solid waste and constructing flood protection wall.

Officials said the canal must be dredged for a minimum of two feet to restore its original width. Lock arrangements would also be provided to prevent floodwater from other rivers entering into the canal during its peak flow.

There are plans to construct 11 straight cut channels in various parts of the city to drain the floodwater collected in urban areas directly into the sea. Rainwater flowing into the Buckingham canal would be diverted and transmitted to the sea through the channels to avert inundation. These channels would be constructed in places such as Tiruvottiyur, Triplicane, Injambakkam and Uthandi linking water from the canal to the sea, officials said.

The department would also build see-through compound wall as part of urban waterfront development. In the next phase, resettlement of residents would be carried out. About 16,900 encroachments have been identified to be rehabilitated from the banks of Buckingham canal.

While portions of the canal were improved under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission, the project aimed for a comprehensive improvement with additional flood plain, officials said. The department is looking for fund tie-ups with various international agencies for the project. The aim is to complete the entire project in a span of five years.

