Work in progress to replace RO membranes in Nemmeli desalination plant

Membranes part of the process to turn sea water into fresh water; supply not suspended for work

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 27, 2022 19:25 IST

Work is in progress to replace 936 RO membranes this year and of this, nearly 360 have been changed. The remaining will be replaced by September.

Chennai Metrowater has started work to replace reverse osmosis membranes, a crucial component to treat seawater, in the desalination plant at Nemmeli.

Nearly 75.29 million litres of water is being supplied to the southern parts of the city daily now. Though the plant has a capacity to treat 110 mld of seawater, production is restricted to balance more drawal of water from the reservoirs. Water supply has not been stopped as the work is being taken up in phases.

A press release said there are nearly 7,056 RO membranes used in the reverse osmosis process to treat seawater. The lifespan of these membranes imported from the USA is five years and a portion of them are replaced every year to ensure quality of the water produced.

Support our reporting.
Work is in progress to replace 936 RO membranes this year and of this, nearly 360 have been changed so far. The remaining membranes would be replaced by September.

The ₹1,070-crore worth desalination plant supplied treated water to southern parts of the city, including Velachery, Nandanam, Besant Nagar, MRC Nagar, R.A.Puram, Mylapore and Thiruvanmiyur and many localities along the East Coast Road.

Chennai is now being supplied with nearly 1,016.34 mld of water. Of this, 958 mld is provided to domestic consumers, including those in added areas, through pipeline and tankers.

