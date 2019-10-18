Work in progress at MGR Central Station, says Southern Railway

The Southern Railway, in response to the article ‘Poor passenger amenities let down MGR Central Station’, issued a statement on the improvement works undertaken in the past one year and also projects in the pipeline.

In a statement issued by the Chennai Division, the railway department said three major catering counters have been opened in the concourse area along with a new booking office on the Wall Tax road side.

Dedicated pathway work between the Metro rail and the railway station is under progress.

Regarding the passenger dissemination system a new contract has been awarded as part of which 4 new video systems, 67 LCD screens, 262 coach indication boards, 12 train position indicators and 12 chart display boards would be installed for which work is in progress.

Car parking facility

On commuters facing difficulties in accessing the central station from the Metro, the railways has pointed out 8,629 square metres of railway land was handed over to CMRL, which has resulted in hindering the free flow of vehicles and pedestrians. However, construction of a subway connecting Chennai Central railway station with the Pallavan Salai-GH junction on the opposite side of Poonamallee High Road has begun. The railway department plans to reopen the premium car parking facility in the coming months.

In fact the Central railway station has improved the cleanliness rankings as the overall score has increased to 845.25 this year as against 801.74 in the previous year.