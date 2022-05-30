Work begins to strengthen breached bund of Kosasthalaiyar river

The height on both sides will be raised to a maximum of 4.5 m

The height on both sides will be raised to a maximum of 4.5 m

The Water Resources Department (WRD) started work on Monday to strengthen the bund of the Kosasthalaiyar that had been breached at several points between Vellivoyal and Sadayankuppam.

Many residents in the northern parts of the city were marooned for several days last year when the river swelled after surplus water was discharged from the Poondi reservoir. Areas closer to the river, including Mahalakshmi Nagar, Vadivudaiamman Nagar and Jennifer Nagar in Manali New Town, were affected when the river carried nearly 32,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second).

Officials of the WRD said the flood mitigation project worth ₹15 crore was commenced to strengthen the river bunds for a distance of nearly 5 km, covering localities such as Vellivoyal, Idayanchavadi, Sadayankuppam and Manali New Town.

“We also plan to construct cement blocks over the earthen bund at the curves of the river for a distance of about 400 m. The sand mounds in the river bed will also be cleared. Four inlets will also be provided for the rainwater to flow into the river,” said an official.

The department plans to use the clay soil layer removed from the neighbouring irrigation tanks in Periamullaivoyal, Vazhuthigaimedu and Sembium Manali to rebuild the bunds along Kosasthalaiyar.

The height of the bunds at the vulnerable points of the river on both sides would be raised to a maximum of 4.5 m. The river has carried its peak flow for a height of up to 3.5 m in the past years, officials noted.

The work would help discharge a minimum of 40,000 cusecs at Ennore Creek. Vegetation in the river bed would also be cleared as part of the project. The department plans to complete the work before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Officials recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had also visited the flood affected areas thrice since last November. The department is also considering a proposal to create a tail-end freshwater body or construct a barrage at the confluence point of the river and the Red Hills surplus course near Sadayankuppam.

Officials noted that the idea behind the proposal was to conserve enormous amounts of floodwater draining into the sea and also arrest seawater intrusion. The conserved resources could be supplied to the city as drinking water, they added.