Work begins on updated mobility plan for Chennai, will help in improved design of traffic junctions, flyovers, say experts

June 23, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and various other agencies are planning to develop new flyovers and improve traffic junctions based on an updated comprehensive mobility plan for the Chennai Metropolitan Area .

At a stakeholders’ consultation by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) organised on Thursday, June 22, 2023, civic officials said the updated comprehensive mobility plan will be readied in June, 2024.

“Over 50,000 households will be surveyed for the plan. We will plan improvements for junctions and in building bridges. The plan will focus on growth corridors. The alignment for the third phase of Chennai Metrorail will also be finalised based on the updated comprehensive mobility plan. A New MTC bus terminus will also be developed based on the plan,” said an official.

“The comprehensive mobility plan will be updated for areas covering the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet. The updated plan in 2024 will be different from that of the 2018 plan as the area has increased this time from 1,189 sq km to 5,904 sq km, covering five districts,” said CUMTA special officer I. Jeyakumar.

Post the Covid-19 pandemic, the traffic scenario has also changed, Mr. Jeyakumar said. “We have to plan for the entire area covering Ranipet, Arakkonam, Mamallapuram, Minjur and Gummidipoondi. The updated plan is almost like a new plan. Now, we have appointed a consultant. The plan is for 25 years and will last up to 2048. The mobility plan will be ready before the Third Master Plan. This is a base document for planning, used by the GCC, traffic police and other agencies to reduce road congestion in the city,” said Mr. Jeyakumar.

“The city has to necessarily expand to the west and the south. The plan will identify growth corridors. Many ideas were discussed. Five collectorates participated. Parking issues were discussed. Traffic police stressed on junction improvement,” said Mr.Jeyakumar.