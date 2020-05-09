Work begins on final stretch of Outer Ring Road

Work to construct the final portion of the Chennai Outer Ring Road (CORR) at Padianallur in Red Hills has begun after the government allowed construction of roads despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

Motorists had been taking a diversion of 4 km since the stretch of 300-metre road remained incomplete due to a court case.

“The issue has been settled and the contractor has moved in men, materials and machinery for the work. But just as he was to start the work, the lockdown began and the men were provided food and salaries so that they will continue to stay here,” explained an official in the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company, the managing associate of the project.

The work is expected to be completed in three months time, this includes construction of embankment, filling with flyash and laying of road, stormwater drains and laying of service roads. Finishing touches are being given to the toll plazas as well, the sources said.

The 60-km CORR will connect Vandalur and Minjur on completion.

Phase 1 of the road is already operational.