Work begins on clearing drains in Koyambedu

CHENNAI

19 September 2021 00:41 IST

Traders told not to dump waste on road

The Market Management Committee has launched the work to remove silt and repair the stormwater drain network in the Koyambedu wholesale market premises to prevent water-logging during northeast monsoon.

The Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Periyar Vegetable Market plans to provide bags for vegetable waste collection to avoid clogging of drains.

S.S. Muthukumar, president, Koyambedu Semi-wholesalers Merchants Association, said rainwater stagnated in and around the market because storm drain network was damaged. Garbage strewn on the road too clogged the drains.

“Some traders have already started collecting vegetable waste in sacks. The Market Management Committee must take stringent action against unauthorised shops that dump vegetable waste on roads. The sewer lines must be cleared of silt,” he said.

Federation president G.D. Rajasekaran said the MMC had assured traders that work would soon be completed on drinking water lines in the market. “We have made several representations to improve other infrastructure. We want the working hours of semi-wholesale market to be extended up to 4 p.m. to help retailers buy produce,” he said.

Besides clearing encroachments and road repair, the Federation has demanded a dedicated parking space with signages for various categories of vehicles.

Sources at the MMC said the stormwater drain network, running 7 km within the market premises, was being cleared of plastic and vegetable waste. In places like G block prone to waterlogging, the drain was being repaired as an emergency work before monsoon. “We are chalking out projects to address issues in infrastructure. A decision on extending working hours of semi-wholesale market will be taken in a few days depending on COVID-19 situation,” said an official.