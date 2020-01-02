Work at Parivakkam junction to be completed by Pongal

Work to lay concrete and strengthen the Parivakkam junction on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway will be completed before Pongal. Concrete-laying work on both sides for a length of 200m began on December 22.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took up repair work at three junctions — Vanagaram, Velappanchavadi and Parivakkam — following complaints of bad roads.

“These junctions got damaged due to watertankers using them frequently. Each time the vehicles stopped, water would spill onto the bitumen surface from the tankers, which lead to the surface getting damaged. The only way was to divert the traffic to the service lanes and lay the concrete, which was carried out,” said an NHAI official.

The work that began in August, is being carried out at a total cost of ₹9.92 crore. A few days ago, traffic was permitted on one side of the road at Velappanchavadi junction. Repairs on the other side had already been completed and was opened to traffic. “Taking into consideration, the soil condition at this junction, fibre and silica fumes were added to the concrete to achieve the requisite strength,” the official added.

Meanwhile, another contractor is carrying out operation and maintenance of the stretch between Maduravoyal and Sriperumbudur at a cost of ₹8.25 crore. Repair of potholes, patch works, cleaning of road, median cleaning, removal of bushes and painting of median are being taken up.

Jayanthi Velmurugan of Malliga Fancy Store in Vanagaram welcomed the repair works. “They have laid concrete that we use in building construction. That has reduced the potholes at the traffic signals and traffic flow has improved. However, they have dumped construction debris in some places, and those stretches also must be laid with concrete. The dust getting kicked up from the road should be scrubbed and cleaned,” she suggested.