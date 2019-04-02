Won’t be gagged on Kodanad case by government, says Stalin

CHENNAI

02 April 2019 02:23 IST

‘Will crack Jaya death case if voted in’

“I will continue to speak about the Kodanad murder case,” said DMK president M.K. Stalin in Kannagi Nagar on Monday. He was speaking at a public meeting to campaign for Thamizhachi Thangapandian, the party’s candidate for the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency.

Stating that the AIADMK went to court to prevent him from linking Mr. Palaniswami’s name to the Kodanad case, he said that it was an unsuccessful attempt. “I will not get frightened if they go to court. I will continue to speak about it,” he said.

The DMK leader said that once he comes to power, he will solve the mysterious death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and bring to book all those involved in it.

“The AIADMK does not want me to speak about her death too. If they want they can approach the courts, but I will continue to do so,” he added.

Lashing out at Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for claiming that law and order was well maintained in the State, he said that the Chief Minister’s name had itself been dragged into a murder case now. He also expressed unhappiness over the manner in which the Pollachi sexual abuse case was being handled. He pointed out that the recent sexual attack and murder of the seven-year-old girl in Coimbatore was an indicator of the poor law and order situation prevailing in the State.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that Mr. Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs every year. “But nothing has happened till date. According to reports, unemployment rate is at an all-time high now,” he added. He said that the Prime Minister had not spared any government department. “This includes the defence forces and an indicator for this is the Rafale scam. He is using the sacrifice of the soldiers for his political gains,” he said.

Comparing the Central and State governments as two tumours, he said both had to be removed. “You have to uproot the two governments and give us a huge victory,” he said.

Ms. Thangapandian said people from her constituency are free to knock at her door any time to share their problems. “I came to know there is drinking water problem. It was the DMK government that set up the first desalination plant in Nemelli in 2010. Due to this we are getting 300 MLD water. One more desalination plant will be set up,” she said. She added that once Mr. Stalin becomes the Chief Minister, the project to operate MRTS service from Thiruvanmiyur to Mahabalipuram will be taken up.