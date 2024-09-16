Women’s India Association hostel: Helping women join the workforce

On Greenways Road, near the MRTS station, a clutter of name boards greets visitors to the office of Women’s India Association, a 107-year-old organisation started by a group of eminent women including Annie Besant, Margaret Cousins and Dorothy Jinarajadasa.

For nearly five decades, a working women’s hostel run by the Association on the premises has been catering silently to the needs of hundreds of women who come to Chennai in search of employment (the campus also offers training for women in tailoring and computers).

As a vacant place was available on the campus of WIA, the members of the executive committee availed financial assistance from the Central Government and State’s Social Welfare Department for construction of the hostel building that started in 1974, says a note written in the souvenir released during the centenary year celebration of WIA.

Later, members donated various utility items to make the hostel more user-friendly.

Affordability and its prime location are two main factors driving the popularity of this hostel among young women. Students from Ambedkar Law College, those preparing for civil service examinations and working women in search of a new job were among those who patronised the hostel.

An office staff who has been associated with WIA for 19 years says rent those days was low. Even today they charge only a nominal fee from residents.

Currently, the WIA charges ₹1,250 a month for a single room accommodation excluding the food and a refundable caution deposit.

Unlike present-day hostels that offers a raft of sophisticated features, this one has a library it is proud of. A one-time library fee of ₹50 is collected at the time of admission to encourage its residents to browse its small collection of books. Letika Saran, former director general of police, was once a resident of the hostel, says the note. A majority of the residents are admitted through reference.

Currently, the hostel has more than 40 residents and manages to stay afloat amidst all the competition from private players in the city.