Women’s economic empowerment will have huge role in transforming India, says Governor R.N. Ravi

March 16, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Women’s economic empowerment will have a huge role in transforming India into a self-reliant country. Every individual should be time-sensitive in their contribution to the goal of making the nation a developed economy, Governor R.N. Ravi said here on Saturday.

Presenting the 17th annual Women Achievers Awards, instituted by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO), he said opportunities should be created for potential women business leaders to achieve their dreams amid various obstacles. Noting that the country was at the cusp of a transformation, Mr. Ravi said India was moving forward with the resolve to become a developed nation by 2047. He emphasised the pivotal role of women’s leadership for societal progress.

Lauding the FICCI FLO, he said its efforts to encourage women leaders through awards and working towards women upliftment through outreach programmes was commendable. He urged FLO members to visit universities and motivate students to become economically independent and pursue career goals. He gave away awards to nine women achievers who made noteworthy contributions to society under various categories.

While Satyakam Arya, managing director (MD), Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Private Limited, highlighted the need to create a diverse and inclusive workplace, Renuka David, MD, Radiant Medical Services, and founder, Radiant Wellness Conclave, stressed the importance of maintaining a robust work-life balance.

The awardees under the social entrepreneur (non-governmental organisation) category were Lakshmi V. Venkatesan, founder and managing trustee, Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust, and Priya Ramachandran, founder-trustee, Ray of Light Foundation. Kala Balasundaram, founder-trustee, ALERT, was honoured in the social entrepreneur individual category. While Aditi Prasad, director, Meritus AI Learning Experiences Private Limited, was presented the award in the entrepreneur category, Sunita Yogesh, founder, Sunita Yogesh Studio, was honoured in the upcoming entrepreneur category. Vandana Rangarajan, managing partner, 360 One Wealth and Asset Management Limited, received the award in the professional category.

Special recognition awards were given to Aparajitha V.R., art conservator, Art Care (professional); Sridevi Manikandan, proprietor, Ecomom Natural and Herbal Traders (upcoming entrepreneur); and Panchamirtham Elumalai, MD, Indo Tools and Dies (India) Private Limited (entrepreneur).

Raji Raju, Chairperson of FICCI FLO, also spoke at the event.

