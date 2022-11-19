Women’s college in Vaniyambadi gets ISO certification

November 19, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Marudhar Kesari Jain College for Women in Vaniyambadi near Tirupattur bags the ISO certification for best management system. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Marudhar Kesari Jain College for Women in Vaniyambadi near Tirupattur has bagged the ISO certification under best management system by educational institutions category. According to a press release, the certification has been issued by BSI (British Standards Institution) India. On the occasion, the college president, M. Vimmal Chand Jain, Secretary C. Lickmichand Jain, trustees Sudarsan Kumar Jain, K. Rajesh Kumar Jain, N. Sripal Kumar Jain, K. Anand Kumar Jain, and principal of the college M. Inbavalli participated, the release said.

