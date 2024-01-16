GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women’s Christian College to organise event to mark National Science Day and National Mathematics Day on January 23

The two-day programme will include quizzes, workshops and competitions

January 16, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The event is being conducted in association with the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Department of Chemistry, Women’s Christian College (WCC), Chennai, will organise a two-day programme starting January 23 to mark National Science Day and National Mathematics Day.

The events, including quizzes, workshops and competitions, is being conducted in association with the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. A science exhibition and a chemistry Olympiad are being organised for school students of Classes VIII to XII to nurture scientific temper among the youngsters. For details, contact: 9444345049.

