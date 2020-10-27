Women will give Stalin a befitting reply for supporting VCK chief: Murugan

CHENNAI

27 October 2020 00:33 IST

DMK leader will not even be able to step out now, says BJP leader

DMK president M.K. Stalin will no longer be able to step out or go anywhere in the State, as women are waiting to give him a befitting reply for supporting a person (VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan) who insulted them, BJP State unit president L. Murugan said.

“Dear Mr. Stalin, our mothers and sisters are waiting to give a befitting reply to you, at the right time. Wherever you go from now, my mothers and sisters will reply to you in their own style. You will no longer be able to step out, or go anywhere,” Mr. Murugan said at an event at the party headquarters on Monday.

Mr. Murugan said the DMK was directly supporting someone who had insulted women. “His job is to just support these people,” Mr. Murugan said. “The BJP is a party that respects and worships women. Some [other parties] are insulting them,” he said. He, again, accused the DMK of supporting YouTube channel Karuppar Koottam.

When asked about the Manusmriti, Mr. Murugan said the book did not exist, and that a smokescreen was being created about it. “How can you ban something that is not there? Where is the proof of the book? There is no Manu needhi in India; just the Indian Constitution. The government functions on the basis of the Constitution and nothing else,” he said.

Mr. Murugan also said that he would not contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in the State, and, would rather work to ensure that the BJP has its representatives in the Assembly in 2021.