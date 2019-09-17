Women to be provided lessons in driving and self-defence

In an effort to help women overcome obstacles and uplift their families through a ‘Whole person leadership training’, various organisations in the U.S. and India have joined hands to execute ventures that would increase their access to mobility.

Global Water Challenge (GWC), a U.S.-based coalition of companies, voluntary organisations and government agencies has partnered with Ford Motor Company and Zaclon India Limited, a manufacturing company that imparts skill training to women.

During an interaction with a group of international journalists at Washington DC recently, Leah Waters, senior vice-president, Global Environment and Technology Foundation, one of the partner organisations, said the project launched as part of She Moves (Strengthen Her: Mobilising ventures for social innovation) was in the initial phase. Women selected for the programme would be imparted with driving skills and also be trained in self-defence and with several leadership development resources. The project would run through May 2020.

GWC also partnered with Water Health International in India and funded 17 water health centres in States such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The purification systems have provided access to safe water for 1.70 lakh people, Ms. Waters added.

As of now, nearly 200 women in Chennai have expressed interest towards the She Moves programme. Poonam Chopra, Director, Zaclon India Limited, said

Awareness camp

“We plan to conduct awareness camp on the project this month. Candidates who would benefit most from the project would be screened through interviews. Nearly 65 selected women would also learn about vehicle maintenance, women’s safety and self-defence skills.” The programme will roll out by October first week.

After the four-month long programme, there are plans to seek placement in Ford company for their shuttle services and as cab drivers, she added.

(The writer was on an international reporting tour on ‘Water: Creating a More Water Secure Future’, organised by Washington D.C. Foreign Press Center, U.S. Department of State)