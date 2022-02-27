Policewomen to be inducted in special unit tasked with CM’s security
It has so far been staffed with policemen
A team of policewomen will be inducted into a special unit that provides security to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The unit has so far been staffed by policemen.
The unit, called the core cell, is attached to the Security Branch-CID. It provides foolproof and round-the-clock security at the places where the Chief Minister visits and to his convoy.
The core cell comprises close protection teams, a bomb detection and disposal squad, the motor transport wing and the technical wing.
A senior police officer said, “So far, the unit has been staffed by only trained men. Now, on a suggestion from superior officers, we have trained a team of policewomen who will soon be inducted into the unit. The team comprises a sub-inspector and seven other police personnel. They were trained in handling crowds. They will be in the special uniform of the core cell.”
