Women protest the opening of Tasmac shops

A group of women staged a protest against the opening of a Tasmac shop in Athipattu in Tiruvallur district on Monday.

According to police, the women snatched the umbrellas of the men waiting in queue and asked them to vacate the place. However, policemen who were deployed there removed them from the spot and allowed the shop to open.

“Most of them are angry that people from Chennai, where most of the COVID -19 cases in the State have been detected, are coming to their village to purchase alcohol,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, a group of 50 women courted arrest after they staged a protest against the opening of a Tasmac shop in Pandur in Chengalpattu district on Monday.

The women claimed that life in the village was peaceful as the shop was closed and did not want it to be opened again.

They were released in the evening.