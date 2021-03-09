Chennai

Women professors honoured at Stanley

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital celebrated Women’s Day by honouring women professors in the General Medicine department for their exemplary work in preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials from the Directorate of Medical Education, the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwife Council, the Vice-Principal of Stanley Medical College, besides dignitaries from different walks of life participated in the event. The theme for 2021 is “Choose to Challenge”. Hospital authorities said women head 14 departments in the institution.

