Women Mayors elected in Tambaram and Kancheepuram Corporations

Both candidates are from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Both candidates are from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidates K. Vasanthakumari and M. Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj won the indirect elections on Friday to become the first Mayors of the Tambaram and Kancheepuram Corporations respectively.

The DMK and its allies had secured a total of 54 seats in the Tambaram Corporation and 32 seats in the Kancheepuram corporation.

Ms. Vasanthakumari and K. Kamaraj were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor unanimously for the Tambaram Corporation.

In the Kancheepuram Corporation, Surya Shoban Kumar contested against Ms. Mahalakshmi. Ms. Surya had won in ward 8 representing the DMK and lost the Mayor post to Ms. Mahalakshmi. The DMK had allotted the post of Deputy Mayor to its ally Congress. Kumaragurunathan, who represented the party, won the post unanimously.