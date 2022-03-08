Women local body representatives to be trained: Kanimozhi

MP K. Kanimozhi speaking at the event in Apollo Cancer Centre at Taramani on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

March 08, 2022 23:25 IST

Mobile cancer screening centre launched to celebrate International Women’s Day

Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi on Tuesday said training will be imparted to women representatives who were recently elected to local bodies in the State.

Speaking after launching the ‘Screen to Win’ cancer screening campaign of Apollo Cancer Centre here, she said women who had been elected should not let the men in their families control them.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Kanimozhi said it was very important for everyone to take care of their health. “When people fall sick, the burden that the next has to carry is heavy,” she said.

Apollo Hospitals Executive Vice-Chairperson Preetha Reddy said through this initiative, they planned to screen over 2,000 women per month. The Apollo Mobile Health Bus will cover the State to provide quality screening to women and spread awareness about early detection and regular screenings for cancer.

The bus is fitted with equipment, including digital mammogram, x-ray, ultrasound and pap smear test. There will also be a doctor on board for consultation.

The first mobile screening camp would be organised at the Rajarathinam Stadium for women police officers and their families. Singer Saindhavi was also present on the occasion.