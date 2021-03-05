Chennai

Women IPS officers meet Tamil Nadu DGP

At least 10 women IPS officers met Director-General of Police (DGP) J.K. Tripathy at the police headquarters here on Thursday, demanding action against the Special DGP who has been accused of sexual harassment by a young woman IPS officer.

The officers also sought action against a Superintendent of Police (SP) who intercepted the vehicle of the complainant at a toll plaza in Chengalpattu. The incident took place when the complainant was proceeding to meet the Home Secretary and the DGP to lodge a complaint.

In a related development, members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a demonstration in front of the police headquarters demanding action against the Special DGP who has been put on compulsory wait by the State government, police sources said.

