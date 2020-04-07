Women in Perumbakkam help daily wage earners with rations

Geetha (name changed), a daily wage earner residing in Perumbakkam Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance (TNSCB), lost her husband some years ago. With four children, including one child with a mental illness, she has been struggling to make ends meet since the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented.

Understanding the plight of residents like Geetha, two women residents of Perumbakkam TNSCB tenements have come forward to solve the food problem persisting in their resettlement colony, since the lockdown began. Sujatha Kandan and Alamelu Bhaskar, both residents of the Perumbakkam TNSCB colony, have for the past one week, managed to provide dry rations to over 250 families in the tenements.

“We provide rice and other essential items that can last for a week. Since we are not able to go out, we have been sourcing all this from various NGOs and people known to us. We then distribute it to people based on priority. Our families also help us in this endeavour,” said Sujatha Kandan.

Ms. Alamelu, said that there were many families with elderly members, persons with disabilities and mental illnesses in the colony. “The breadwinners in all these families are daily wage earners who are unemployed since the lockdown. Since no help arrived, we took the task upon ourselves,” she added.

Apart from this, these women have helped over 100 persons get old age pensions and disability pensions. Uttara Devi, a 65-year-old resident, said that for the past two years she did not get the pension. “Ms. Sujatha and her team took the initiative and worked hard to get our applications processed,” she said

However , the residents have been suffering without a proper supply of medicines. “The Primary Health Centre does not have adequate stock of medicines and we are not able to purchase them from pharmacies as we do not have sufficient money now. The TNSCB or the health department should address this issue. There are lot of diabetic patients in the colony,” said a resident.