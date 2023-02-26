Women for climate programme holds an in-person meeting 

February 26, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

FOMO — acronym for “fear of missing out” — is generally associated with the superficial aspects of existence, fuelled often by social-media images of friends holidaying in exotic addresses, of those wearing clothes and shoes whose prices can subsume many a monthly salary.

On February 20, FOMO showed up in an unlikely situation.

Here is the backdrop to it.

It was a meet-up of mentors and mentees of a 10-month programme — “women for climate” (wfc.org) — launched by C40 Cities and guided by it with the support of Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC), a special purpose vehicle created by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Eighteen women from Tamil Nadu — with Chennai contributing significantly to this composition — who have stood out in various spheres (to give just a couple of random examples, solid waste management and sustainable building solutions) letting sustainability decide how they operated within them, have been chosen to be mentored by names that ring a resounding bell in climate-change- intervention circles. Previous joint meetings of mentors and mentees have been online, and this was the first time a large group of them was meeting in person.

Getting to the FOMO moment, the mentees wanted to know if they were really “adding any value” to efforts to reverse climate change, as all they could see is the small sustainability battles they are waging in their corner of the universe. They wanted to know where their efforts moved the needle and made a difference. These questions were born out of a genuine introspection of whether what they do is sufficient and good enough, and if the actual intervention is happening elsewhere and they were missing out on it.

Representatives of C40 Cities and TNGCC noted that their work will be quantified in terms of the impact it made. Besides, they also asked the mentees and mentors to voice their need for training that would help them achieve best results in the mentoring exercise.

Present at the meet-up, Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, environment, climate change and forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, noted that training women in climate change interventions can have a larger impact in terms of knowledge transfer.

Supriya observed that climate change will have greater impact on women. For the sake of illustration, she evoked the example of women fetching water, a scenario that plays out routinely in rural landscapes, and even in some urban spaces. She asked what if these women — who invariably care for the entire family — have to walk longer and wait longer in queues for water.

The meet-up concluded with the representatives of C40 Cities and TNGCC promising the group that there would be more large-gathering meet-ups of this kind to create newer and broader synapses of understanding about climate change as the 18 women would have the benefit of interacting with multiple mentors, not just the one they have been assigned individually.

