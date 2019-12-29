Women detained in Chennai for anti-CAA ‘kolam’ protest, released later

The Chennai police detained a group of persons, including five young women, who were part of the Citizens Against CAA group, for drawing ‘kolams’ (rangoli) to voice their protest against the CAA and the NRC on Sunday morning in Besant Nagar. They were released later.

According to police, the protesters had informed them that they wanted to draw ‘kolams’ with anti-CAA and anti-NRC messages near the Besant Nagar bus terminus between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. But the police had not granted them permission.

“Though there is nothing wrong in drawing ‘kolams’, they cannot do it and obstruct traffic. Hence we asked them to leave,” said a senior police officer.

Police claim that the group then went to Besant Nagar 4th Avenue and started drawing ‘kolams’ following which they were picked up and kept under preventive custody in a hall.

Meanwhile a member of the Citizens Against CAA said that they drew ‘kolams’ outside a house. “Even during ‘Jallikatu’ protests in January 2017 we expressed our protest through ‘kolams’. It is not clear why this is wrong,” said a member.

A week ago, the Citizens Against CAA members had protested against the law in Besant Nagar.