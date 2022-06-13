Women cops being trained in unarmed combat techniques in Avadi

Training aims at effecting arrests without causing harm to accused

A special team of women police personnel has been created in the Avadi Police commissionerate and trained on unarmed combat techniques for effecting arrests of criminals without causing any harm to the accused.

The Special Action Group (SAG) of Avadi Police Commissionerate, comprising the women squad, has been trained on defensive manoeuvres using unarmed combat techniques consisting of Judo, Aikido and Jujutsu.

The Avadi Police introduced this training on an experimental basis in the wake of recent cases, where “disproportionate force” was used against suspects.

Additional Director General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Avadi, Sandeep Rai Rathore said, “Traditionally, we have been following various methodologies and we are equipped with weapons and lathis. Sometime the techniques we use, they are slightly old and can result in more harm to the perpetrator than required. So, at times, it is better to use techniques, which are more humane and less harmful to the persons perpetrating the crime. So we thought we will try to study certain methods which are available and the various forms of traditional martial arts of various places, which could be effectively used without harming the accused.”

Avadi Police Commissionerate trains the personnel in Armed Reserve wing, which has a strong component of women as well.

Mr. Rathore said, “We created this team with 25 women. They went for a fitness regime and diet first. Then we started inculcating these techniques. We will also try to create a training manual for a core team for demonstration and another core team for trainers. Once we achieve this objective, we will try to spread it across our police stations in a phased manner. Police personnel, who are on duty and are doing a beat should be equipped with certain techniques to protect and defend themselves. At the same time, the personnel will be able to make effective arrest without hurting and causing too much damage on the perpetrator of crime.”